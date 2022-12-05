Two fishermen goes missing after boat overturns in Polavaram project

The youths who went for fishing at Polavaram project in a boat has faced a terrible incident as the boat they are traveling overturned. Going into the details, five youths who had gone fishing in the Polavaram project yesterday evening were going in the vicinity of the spillway when the boat overturned due to the surge of water.



When the boat capsized, those who were nearby saved the three people. Two of the missing have not been found. The missing persons were identified as Surimilli Krishnamurthy and Vatala Appala Swamy.

The survivors were taken to a private hospital for treatment. It is reported that people in the vicinity of Polavaram went fishing in 20 different boats and one boat overturned due to stream.