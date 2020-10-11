Two flood victims rescued by police in Chittoor

Chittoor: The Chittoor police and firemen have rescued two flood victims by name Tulsi Ram, and Saravana, the employees of Amara Raja Batteries on Sunday by 3 am according to Rajasekar SI, Palala police station.

In the backdrop of heavy rains in Chittoor district during the last two days, the two flood victims on the bike have made a vain effort to cross the floodwaters under Damalacheruvu -Pakala Railway Bridge and were washed away.

When certain persons complained at Pakala Police station, the police rushed the spot along with firemen rescuing both victims with the help of row and other means the SI added

It is appreciated that police and firemen timely responded saving two flood victims.