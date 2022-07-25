Two friends die in a road accident in Devanakonda of Kurnool

Two friends died in a road accident in Kurnool while returning from Devanakonda for personal work. The accident took place near Karidikonda of Devanakonda mandal on Saturday night. Going into the details, Boya Sudhakar (36) of Kappatralla village earns his living by farming while Telugu Venkatesh (38) from the same village are friends.



Both went to Devanakonda on a motorcycle on Saturday evening for personal chores. While returning from work, near Karidikonda village, an unknown vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided with the motorcycle. Both of them died on the spot.



After learning about the matter, SI Srinivasulu inspected the incident site and retrieved the dead bodies, and shifted them to the Pattikonda Government Hospital, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Boya Sudhakar is survived by a wife, son, and daughter and Telugu Venkatesh has a wife and two sons.