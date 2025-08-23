Live
Two held for ganja smuggling
Nellore: Police arrested two persons including a 40-year-old woman and recovered Rs 4.50lakhs worth 22kgs ganja from them at Nellore Railway Station on Friday.
The accused were identified as Rajesh 35, B Nisha from Chennai.
In a press conference organised at Railway DSP office here on Friday, DSP K Muralidhar said that police noticed two persons sitting in the waiting hall at Flat form number 1 taken in to the custody.
The DSP said that during the interrogation the duo disclosed that they are transporting ganja to Chennai brought from Odisha.
The DSP said that as part of efforts in preventing Ganja smuggling following directions of the State government, police implementing Operation ‘Garuda’ in all Railway stations in Guntakal railway division.
Nellore Railway police registered the case and are investigating.