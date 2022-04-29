Two held in Guntur woman's murder case

Guntur: Police have solved the murder case of a 35-year-old woman that took place in Guntur district on Wednesday and arrested the accused on Thursday.

Veeranki Tirupathamma was found murdered in her house in Tummapudi village of Duggirala mandal in the district on Wednesday. It was suspected that she was raped before murder and the matter came to light on Thursday.

According to police, deceased Tirupathamma married Srinivasa Rao and the couple have two children. Later she developed extra marital affair with Korrapati Venkata Sai Satish (24). On Wednesday, Satish along with his friend Mareedu Siva Satya Sairam (27), went to her house when her husband was not there. When she rejected Sai Ram's sexual advances and threatened of informing the matter to the neighbours, he strangulated the woman with a sari.

The duo took her cell phone and absconded. Based on a complaint, police registered a case and shifted the body to the GGH in Tenali for postmortem. Police found injury marks on her body.

Accused Siva Satya Sai Ram and K Venkata Sai Satish surrendered to the police through the VRO on Thursday. Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez, Mangalagiri rural Circle Inspector V Naga Bhushanam, Duggirala Sub-Inspector A Srinivasa Reddy arrested the accused and produced them before media in Guntur city.