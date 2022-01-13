Two held in Vijayawada for duping a man of Rs. 78 lakh over online business, remanded

Vijayawada cyber police have cracked down on an international gang which is committing a massive cyber scam by extorting cash from traders believing that trading mango gonuts will bring in high profits. Satish Sharma and Krishna Sharma have been arrested in connection with the crime in Udaipur, Gujarat. The two accused had trapped a sandal trader from Hanumanpet, Vijayawada.



He first introduced a woman to a trader through Facebook and explained the Mango Gonuts business and made him believe that these nuts, which are available cheaply in African countries, could make a profit if sold in India. Rs 78 lakh was collected in several installments and phones have been switched off. The sandal trader complained with the cyber police. The police have identified the accused as committing cybercrime in Gujarat.

Earlier, notices were issued to the accused Satish Sharma and Krishna Sharma with the help of the police there. Cyber ​​CI K Srinivas said that they were arrested and produced in court as they did not respond to the notices. The accused were remanded in Rajahmundry jail for 14 days by the court.