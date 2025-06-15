Live
Two injured in car and bike collision at Atmakur in Nellore
Highlights
A serious accident took place on the national highway at AS Peta Cross Road, leaving two individuals with significant injuries. The incident occurred...
A serious accident took place on the national highway at AS Peta Cross Road, leaving two individuals with significant injuries. The incident occurred when a car collided with a two-wheeler. Emergency services responded promptly, with the injured parties being transported to Atmakur Government Hospital in an ambulance.
They are currently receiving treatment for their injuries. Local police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.
