Two injured in car and bike collision at Atmakur in Nellore

A serious accident took place on the national highway at AS Peta Cross Road, leaving two individuals with significant injuries. The incident occurred when a car collided with a two-wheeler. Emergency services responded promptly, with the injured parties being transported to Atmakur Government Hospital in an ambulance.

They are currently receiving treatment for their injuries. Local police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

