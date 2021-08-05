Two inter-State vehicle lifters arrested; 109 bikes seized

Devarapalli (WG): The West Godavari police arrested a gang of two who committed crimes in various districts in the State and even in the neighbouring States and seized 109 motorcycles worth Rs 55 lakh from their possession.

While conducting checking of vehicles at Devarapalli, SI K Hari Rao of Devarapalli police station caught two persons who tried to get away suspiciously on a motorcycle. During the interrogation they were taken aback to find they had stolen a large number of motorcycles.

The police found out that the vehicles were stolen from Eluru, Bhimadole, Tadikalapudi, Jangareddigudem, Koyylagudem, T Narasapuram, Devarapalli, Kovvuru, Nidadavole, Chagallu, Tdepalligudem, Dwaraka Tirumala, Rajamahendravaram, and Aswaraopet in Telangana. However, details of the names of owners of 26 vehicles are yet to be ascertained.

They registered a case against the accused and they were produced in the court at Kovvuru.

SP Rahul Dev Sharma congratulated the SI and his team for cracking the theft cases.