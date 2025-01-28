Live
- Fire Breaks Out at Electric Vehicle Showroom in Bengaluru; Car Catches Fire Near Belagavi
- PM Modi to Visit the US in February for Talks with President Trump
- 12,700 km roads have been mended so far: Min
- Haryana draining industrial waste into Yamuna, claims Atishi
- Delhi's air quality dips to poor category
- BJP's Karnail is richest candidate worth Rs. 259 crore
- Row over open air public gym in SKCG
- Radicalism on rise under AAP-ruled Punjab: Congress
- SC to consider admission of Rohingya children in MCD schools
- Devotees hail Yogi’s Kumbh arrangements
Just In
Two killed and others injuried in gas cylinder blast in Chapirevula
Highlights
A devastating gas cylinder explosion occurred in Chapirevula, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals and leaving eight others with serious injuries.
A devastating gas cylinder explosion occurred in Chapirevula, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals and leaving eight others with serious injuries.
The incident took place in the early hours of the morning while the victims were sleeping, providing them with little to no opportunity to escape the disaster. The deceased have been identified as 10-year-old Dinesh and 60-year-old Subbamma.
Emergency services promptly responded to the scene, and the injured were swiftly transported to Nandyal Government Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Local authorities and rescue teams are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, although full details have yet to be disclosed.
Next Story