Two killed and others injuried in gas cylinder blast in Chapirevula

A devastating gas cylinder explosion occurred in Chapirevula, resulting in the tragic deaths of two individuals and leaving eight others with serious injuries.

The incident took place in the early hours of the morning while the victims were sleeping, providing them with little to no opportunity to escape the disaster. The deceased have been identified as 10-year-old Dinesh and 60-year-old Subbamma.

Emergency services promptly responded to the scene, and the injured were swiftly transported to Nandyal Government Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Local authorities and rescue teams are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, although full details have yet to be disclosed.