Two killed in a road accident in Vizag

A devastating road accident in Kurmannapalem, Visakhapatnam, has resulted in the tragic deaths of two. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred when a speeding tipper lorry lost control, colliding with a two-wheeler before it veered under the wheels of a nearby RTC bus.

The victims, identified as Nakka Krishna and Rambabu, were engaged in concrete work at the Med Tech Zone and were returning home to Kothur near Duvvada Sector-1 on their motorbike. As they attempted a U-turn on the road adjacent to the bus depot, a fast-approaching tipper lorry travelling from Anakapalle towards Gajuwaka struck their bike, subsequently sending it under the bus.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Another motorcyclist was involved in the collision and suffered serious injuries. Upon being notified of the accident, local police commenced an investigation, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. A case has been filed as authorities look further into the circumstances leading to this tragic event.