Two Maoists surrendered before SP

PADERU (ASR DISTRICT): CPI (Maoist) Satagaon Area Committee member Sunnam Neela @Soni, and Madivi Bhudu, Maoist Party Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee member of 3rd Platoon in2nd Company of 1st Batallion surrendered before District SP Tuhin Sinha in Yetapaka on Friday. SP Tuhina Sinha explained the details to the media on Friday. ASP (Operations) K.V. Maheshwara Reddy, 141 Battalion (CRPF) Commandant Prashant Dar, Yetapaka CI M. Gajendra Kumar, SI K. Pardha Saradhi, and other police officers participated.



Sunnam Neela of the Guthi Koya tribe is 30 years old. She belongs to Ganganapalli village under Usuru police station in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh state. She was a member of the North Gadchiroli Division Committee, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, and Satagaon Area Committee. Madivi Bhudu is 25 years old. Worked in the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee. He belongs to Jillerugudem village under Palmedu police station of Chhattisgarh state.

Tuhina Sinha said that according to Surrender and rehabilitation policies, Rs.4 lakh was given to Sunnam Nee and Rs.1 lakh to Bhudu for rehabilitation. According to police, Neela was joined in 1998 by Basaguda Force Commander Sukku as the in-charge of Ganganapally Gram Bala Sangh. In 2001, attracted by Sukku's words, she joined the Maoist party. A 15-day training was given in the Gompadu forest of ​​the Kunta Area Committee. Later she was appointed as a member of the Aheri Area Committee. After that, she acted as a Divisional Committee Member of Gadchiroli Division Chaitanya Natyamandali (CNM). Worked in 15 Platoon from 2004-2009. Married party member Vetti Bhudru @ Krishna in 2007. Worked as Deputy Commander of Satgaon Area Committee from 2009-2018. SP said she had an INSAS Weapon.

In February 2009, She was involved in an attack in Markanar village that killed 15 security forces personnel. Involved in an attack on security forces in Atigota village in May. 16 people died in this.

In October, She took part in an attack on the forces on Mallampadu Road. 17 security personnel were killed. In 2017, she was involved in the killing of two informers in Chichodi village. She was also involved in the killing of Patel in Ramwai village. She was part of the team that burnt 1 JCB and 25 tractors In February 2011.

Madivi Bhudu joined the village boys' association in 2013 through Jillerugadda village committee commander. In December 2015, joined the Supply Team as a member. He received weapons training in Kannemeraka village in July. 12-bore weapon he had. He was a platoon member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee from 2016 to 2021. He was involved in the attack in Burkapal in April 2017. 25 CRPF jawans were killed in this. Participated in the Naziraguda attack in April 2021. 22 CRPF commandos were killed in this.

Surrendered Maoists said that they were tired of the doctrines of the Maoist party and faced discrimination in the party from non-tribal leaders. Due to the increase in police patrols and the setting up of new police camps, they were afraid for their lives because they could not move around freely. After learning about the development activities going on in their areas, they decided to leave the Maoist party and lead a normal life.

SP Sinha said that the Maoists should learn the truth and join the mainstream of common life. He said that government cooperation would be provided to the surrendered Maoists in time.