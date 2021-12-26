Two more Omicron cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, total count reaches six

The number of omicron cases in Andhra Pradesh is slowly increasing. Two more cases have been reported recently taking the total number of Omicron cases in the state to six. The latest cases have been reported in Prakasam and Anantapur districts.

According to the Director of Public Health Hymavati, a man from Prakasam district arrived in Hyderabad on a flight from South Africa on the 16th of this month. From there he reached Ongole by road and confirmed positive on December 19 after undergoing RT PCR test. The sample was later sent to CCMB in Hyderabad on the 20th and confirmed of Omicron on Saturday and he was immediately sent to the quarantine.

Also, a man from Anantapur district arrived in Bangalore on a flight from the UK on the 18th of this month and reached Anantapur by road. However, on the 20th, he tested positive for coronavirus and was later confirmed of Omicron after his sample was sent to CCMB. The health department officials said his health was improving.

The Director of Health also conducted tests for the primary contacts of the duo, which appeared negative and the two Omicron patients were said to be doing well.