Two people killed, five injured in RTC bus and car collision in Sri Satya Sai district

Two people were killed and five injured in an accident at Batraipalle of Durvala mandal of Sri Sathyasai district where a car collided with RTC bus.

Two people were killed and five injured in an accident at Batraipalle of Durvala mandal of Sri Sathyasai district where a car collided with RTC bus. Three of the five injured in this incident are in critical condition.

The victims were shifted to Kadiri Hospital. As their condition was critical, they were shifted to Bangalore. Police identified the accident victims as belonging to Kadiri town.

The accident took place when an RTC bus was proceeding from Pulivendula to Kadiri collided with a car which was going to visit Shilparam in Pulivendula. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

