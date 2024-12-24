  • Menu
Two persons admitted to hospital as gas leaked at Pharma City

Two persons admitted to hospital as gas leaked at Pharma City
Industries general manager G Nagaraja Rao and staff examining the accident spot in Anakapalli district on Monday

Tw persons were admitted to a private hospital after they inhaled hydrogen sulphide fol-lowing a gas leak at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada mandal in Anakapalli dis-trict.

Anakapalli: Tw persons were admitted to a private hospital after they inhaled hydrogen sulphide fol-lowing a gas leak at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada mandal in Anakapalli dis-trict. The incident happened at Rakshit Drugs Private Limited at the Pharma City on Monday.

Both the victims belonging to Odisha are undergoing treatment, while one is said to be in a critical condition. They include Dev Bagh and Ugresh Gouda. District collector Vijaya Krish-nan instructed the officials to launch a detailed probe into the incident. Industries general manager G. Nagaraja Rao, and other officials visited the company and sought details of the incident.

