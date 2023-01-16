Two stabbed to death accidentally by cockfighting bird in Anantapur

Two persons lost their lives in two separate incidents during Sankranti celebrations two people lost their lives after being stabbed by a cock knife accidentally at Nallajarla Mandal in Anantapur. Going into the details, a young man named Padma Rao went to see the cock fights held in the village.

In this order, the chickens with swords tied rushed towards Padma Rao. In this a knife tied to a chicken pierced the back of his knee. The knife went through the entire knee. Due to this, Padma Rao collapsed on the spot due to severe bleeding. He was taken to the hospital immediately, where he pronounced dead. The family members of Padma Rao are mourning the death of Padma Rao during the joyous Sankranti celebrations.

Similarly, another person Gande Suresh died in Kirlampudi mandal. Suresh lost his life when he got stabbed when tieing the knife to cock and died on the way to the hospital.