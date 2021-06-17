Two TDP leaders hacked to death in Kurnool

Kurnool, June 17: Two Telugu Desam Party leaders were brutally hacked to death. The news of brutal murder has sent shocking waves in the district. The incident took place at Pesaravai village in Gadivemula mandal of Panyam constituency on Thursday morning. The deceased were identified as Vaddu Pratap Reddy and Vaddu Nageshwar Reddy.

According to information the duo, who are brothers in relation, were going to their agriculture field. Some unknown assilaints waylaid and attack the brothers with lethal weapons. In the attack the duo breathers their last on the spot. The news of the dual murders spread like wild fire in the entire constituency. The assilaints fled the scene after the attack.

The family members, villages and others in large numbers rushed to the spot. The police on learning about the incident flew to the scene of offence and took stock of the situations. A tense situation is prevailing in Pesaravai village. The police as a means of precautionary measures have deployed huge number of police personnel to avert any untoward incident takes place in the village. The bodies have been shifted to Nandyal Government general hospital for conducting an autopsy.

More information and the reasons behind the attack are yet to know.