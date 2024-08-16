Two teachers washed out in stream

Live
Two teachers, working wth Ekalavya model school at Kotikapenta of Pachipenta mandal have been washed out while crossing the stream over their motor cycle.
Pachipenta (Vizianagaram): Two teachers, working wth Ekalavya model school at Kotikapenta of Pachipenta mandal have been washed out while crossing the stream over their motor cycle. This heart wrenching incident occurred on Friday in Parvathipuram Manyam district.
As per the information a male teacher cum warden Mahesh and zoology teacher Arthi belong to Haryana state have been working in the Kotikapenta Ekalavya school. They have been selected as teachers in national level recruitment exam and posted here, working for the past few months.
They have been residing in Guruvunaidu peta , a near by village and daily travelling by motor cycle between the work place and residing village. On Friday they while they are going back to their home by two wheeler, the vehicle skid at Potti gedda stream and they are slipped into gushing water flow.
Locals and police started hunting for the bodies..more details awaited.