Two Vande Bharat Express trains allocated to AP, to begin in January 2023

The Indian Railway Department has allocated two Vande Bharat Express trains to the state. To this extent, the South Central Railway has received the information from the Central Railway Department. It has been decided to run the first Vande Bharat Express under South Central Railway between Secunderabad-Vijayawada in January 2023. However, the official date will be finalised soon.



The train will run at high speed of 165 kmph and have a seating capacity of 1,129 initially from Secunderabad to Vijayawada via Kazipet. Later it will be extended to Visakhapatnam.

The second Vande Bharat Express will be run between Secunderabad and Tirupati under South Central Railway. South Central Railway wants to run this train from Secunderabad to Tirupati via Vijayawada. A decision has to be taken on this train route.