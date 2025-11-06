Live
- NDA will form govt in Bihar with full majority: Delhi CM Rekha
- India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025: Match Preview, Schedule, and Team News
- Bangladesh: Five BNP activists injured in gun attack over establishing dominance in Chattogram
- History-sheeter stabbed in full public view in Hyderabad succumbs to injuries
- Wordle 1601 Answer Today: Hints and Solution for November 6, 2025 (Thursday)
- Tenant Couple Held For Murder Of Elderly Landlord’s Wife In Bengaluru
- No Vote Theft: Indian Express Investigation Counters Rahul Gandhi’s Claims On Haryana Polls
- Orkla India IPO Listing: Share Price, GMP, Allotment, and Subscription Details
- Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy inaugurates training for new batch of DSPs
- 27% Voter Turnout So Far In Bihar Election 2025, Patna Records Lowest at 23.71%
Two young men killed in lorry and bike collision in Bapatla
Highlights
A serious road accident in Bapatla town has resulted in the tragic deaths of two youths following a collision between their speeding motorbike and a lorry at the Clock Tower intersection.
A serious road accident in Bapatla town has resulted in the tragic deaths of two youths following a collision between their speeding motorbike and a lorry at the Clock Tower intersection. Sheikh Rizwan and Chintala Nani, both 21 and hailing from Koritapadu in Guntur district, had visited Suryalanka Beach but were returning home after finding it closed.
In the unfortunate turn of events, their motorbike struck the rear of a lorry travelling from Chirala towards Guntur, propelling both riders off the bike and resulting in fatal injuries. Eyewitnesses reported that the incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, and local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Next Story