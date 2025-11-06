Two young men killed in lorry and bike collision in Bapatla

A serious road accident in Bapatla town has resulted in the tragic deaths of two youths following a collision between their speeding motorbike and a lorry at the Clock Tower intersection. Sheikh Rizwan and Chintala Nani, both 21 and hailing from Koritapadu in Guntur district, had visited Suryalanka Beach but were returning home after finding it closed.

In the unfortunate turn of events, their motorbike struck the rear of a lorry travelling from Chirala towards Guntur, propelling both riders off the bike and resulting in fatal injuries. Eyewitnesses reported that the incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, and local authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.