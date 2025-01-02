Live
UBI opens 68th branch at Yerrabalem
Highlights
Union Bank of India (UBI), Guntur Region, opened its 68th branch at Yerrabalem village of Mangalagiri mandal in Guntur district on Wednesday.
This new branch of UBI is opened to cater to the banking needs of the premium customers. With the state-of-the-art facilities and its ambience, the branch will definitely make the customers’ banking experience delightful.
Speaking on the occasion, bank regional head S Jawahar sought their patronage in the growth of the branch. UBI officials and branch employees were present.
