Ugadi should bring happiness and prosperity to all: CM

Vijayawada: Maintaining that poverty-free society is his life ambition, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naiidu said that the P-4 programme is being launched only as part of achieving this objective.

Wishing that the Sri Vishwavasu Telugu New Year brightens and brings fresh happiness in the lives of all, the Chief Minister felt that the culture and traditions of the country are very unique. Marking the Ugadi celebrations, Naidu participated in a programme organised by the State government at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. After performing a special puja on the occasion, the Chief Minister participated in the Panchanga Sravanam.

Later, addressing the gathering, he felt that if people forget history they will lose their very existence. Recalling his childhood days as to how all the villagers sat together for Panchanga Sravanam, Naidu said that the Avadhana Kendram, Annamayya Kshetram and Shilpakala Vedika were constructed in the Hitech City in Hyderabad only to ensure that the people do not ignore the age-old traditions of the country.

“Also, Ugadi celebrations at AP Bhavan in New Delhi and Potti Sriramulu Memorial Trust in Chennai are being held by the State government. As the world is witnessing fast changes, fresh innovations must continue to take place in this competitive world,” the Chief Minister said. Naidu is of the firm opinion that everyone should go for smart work instead of hard work.

Expressing concern that the State has lost its glory for full five years during the previous government’s rule, he said that the situation was so bad that people could not happily share their views sitting together.

Chandrababu said that Rs 3.22 lakh cr budgetary proposals were presented this year and wished that the revenue of the people should grow as a result of which their living standards too will improve making them happy and healthy. Recalling that he had built the Hitech City to promote IT due to which thousands of youth got jobs, he said that all of them were now settled either in the country or abroad keeping their parents happy.

Naidu said that he believes that wealth should not be confined to a few and formation of egalitarian society would be possible only when everyone enjoys a better standard of living. No one, including N T Rama Rao, Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar, were born great. They all became great personalities by taking advantage of the available opportunities, he remarked.

Maintaining that whatever decisions have been taken in these nine months by the coalition government, all have been taken with the motto of ‘People First’ to continue the governance, the Chief Minister said on one hand welfare and development were being extended and on the other investments were being invited to the State. Recalling that he had earlier introduced ‘Prajalavaddaku Palana’, he said that now WhatsApp governance has been introduced to serve the people so that they need not make rounds to government offices.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister gave away awards to several persons for their service in different sectors. Kala Ratna awards were conferred on 86 persons and Ugadi Awards were distributed to 116 persons.