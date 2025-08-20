U&i Opens First Exclusive Retail Store in Vijayawada, Inaugurated by Actress Nabha Natesh

Vijayawada: U&i, India’s leading gadget, accessories, and consumer electronics brand, announced the opening of its first exclusive retail store in Vijayawada. The launch was marked by a grand inauguration ceremony graced by renowned Telugu actress Nabha Natesh along with Mr. Paresh Vij, Director of U&i. With over 150 exclusive stores across India, U&i is further strengthening its footprint by bringing its wide range of products—spanning audio devices, wearables, and lifestyle gadgets—closer to customers in Andhra Pradesh. The Vijayawada outlet will feature the brand’s latest launches as well as its bestselling products under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Paresh Vij, Director of U&i, said, “We are thrilled to bring our very first exclusive store to Vijayawada. This launch marks an important milestone in our retail expansion journey, and we are confident that customers here will embrace U&i’s products with the same enthusiasm and love that we have received across India.”

The Vijayawda store, named Mahadev Marketing and owned by U&i’s retail partner Mr. Jashvant Mali and Mr. Prakash Mali, marks a significant step in the brand’s retail expansion. Their expertise in the local market is expected to drive the brand’s presence and ensure a strong connection with customers in the region.

The Vijayawada exclusive store is part of U&i’s larger vision to strengthen its direct-to-customer reach through retail stores across key Indian cities. Customers can now walk in, experience products first-hand, and make informed choices guided by the brand’s trained staff.

About U&i:

U&i was launched in 2019 and since then it has quickly grown into a trusted name in lifestyle tech. The brand’s focus has always been on innovation, design, and delivering high-quality products that not only perform well but also resonate with their customers' lifestyles. From cutting-edge audio solutions to advanced power accessories, U&i is redefining what tech accessories can offer, creating seamless, modern experiences for their users.