UK industrialist visits lemon research station in Petlur

Tirupati: Renownedi ndustrialist Hugo Bovill from United Kingdom (UK) visited Lemon Research Station, Petlur in Venkatagiri mandal under the jurisdiction of Dr YSR Horticultural University. As part of his India tour, Bovill travelled from New Delhi to Petlur to explore research activities at the station.

Accompanying him were Elavarthi Vidyasagar, Managing Director of Seafall Herbal Company based in Gudur and Anil Kathyal, Vice-President of Indo World Trading Corporation, New Delhi. Dr P Shyamsunder Reddy, Head of the Research Station and Dr Khandar Naik, a senior scientist, briefed Bovill on the station’s ongoing research activities.

The delegation discussed various aspects of lemon cultivation, including processing techniques, marketing strategies, farmer engagement and the diversity of lemon varieties.

A significant part of the discussions centred on the feasibility of producing aromatic extracts from lemons and the potential for value-added products.

Dr Reddy highlighted the station’s focus on developing innovative products and enhancing their market appeal.