Ultraviolette opens UV Space Station in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Followingits recent launch of X-47 Crossover, a multi-terrain Motorcycle and UV Crossfade, Ultraviolette furthered its expansion in India with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art experience centre here on Friday.

The newly established UV Space Station, in partnership with dealer Progressive Wheels, will display company’s performance motorcycles: X-47, F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet. The products redefine electric performance with a powertrain boasting 40.2 hp and 100 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 60 kph in just 2.8 seconds. Equipped with a 10.3 kWh battery, it boasts an IDC range of 323 km on a single charge.