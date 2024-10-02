Umbrellas procession to reach Tirumala on Oct 7

Tirumala: The 11 decorative Tirupati umbrella’s procession took off amidst religious fervour in Chennai city on Wednesday morning which will reach the pilgrim city on October 7, a day before Garuda seva for presentation to Tirumala temple. Devotees from Chennai will carry them by walk to Tirumala for presentation every year to TTD for Garuda seva, to be held on the fifth day of annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala.

The presentation of umbrellas by Hindu Dharmartha Samithi which has been spearheading the ‘Tirupati Tirukudai Utsavam’ i.e Umbrellas presentation was resumed in 2005 after a break earlier. Dharmartha Samithi trustees Vedantam and RR Gopal were present in the special pujas performed to the 11 umbrellas in Chennakesava Perumal temple before the procession started from Chennai city.

All along the route a huge number of devotees turned up to accord traditional welcome and harati to the umbrellas. After covering various places in the city, the umbrellas will reach Soumya Damodara Perumal temple on October 4, Avadi on October 5, Tiruvallur on October 6 and Tiruchanur on October 7. After donating two umbrellas to Tiruchanur Padmavathi Ammavari temple, the procession will reach Tirumala the same day .

The remaining nine umbrellas will be handed over to the Tirumala temple authorities. Samiti"sTrustee R R Gopal said the Samiti has been conducting the Utsavam for 20 years now and Donations offerings are strictly not accepted in any form.