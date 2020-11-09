UN best woman police officer awardee all praise for Gautam Sawang

Vijayawada: DOREEN Malambo, who has been adjudged the best woman police officer by the United Nations Organisation (UNO), is all praise for Director General of Police Gautam D Sawang.

The police officer, native of Zambia, in a Tweet after she was declared the best woman police officer of the year for 2020, described Gautam Sawang as the 'Personification of inspiration' recalling her days when she worked under him in the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) from 2009 to 2012.

She is currently serving as the gender advisor to the police commissioner in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Thanking the UN for bestowing this honour, she said that she was happy to be selected as the best woman police officer by the UN.

"If I have this prestigious honour, this is because of the inspiration and all support and encouragement I received from the Indian police officer Mr Gautam Sawang (sic)," she said.

"I began my journey as the UN police officer in 2008. I received all guidance, encouragement and support from Gautam Sawang. I thank him for always encouraging me to do well," she said.

She hoped that Gautam Sawang would watch this video of the interview given to an international media channel.