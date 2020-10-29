Unauthorised landing of helicopter in Nellore stirs controversy, officials launch a probe

The unauthorised landing of a helicopter at Revuru of Anantasagaram of Nellore district caused a stir and the entire machinery was shocked over it. Generally, if anybody want to land a helicopter anywhere, there should be a prior permission of the local government authorities along with the aviation permit. However, an film producer has allegedly came to the wedding in a helicopter without permission.

Going into details, Ramakoteswara Rao, a film producer and former aviation officer based in Hyderabad, arrived by helicopter a wedding event in Janardhan Reddy's family, an NRI in Revuru. Authorities are conducting an in-depth investigation into whether the school headmaster took the NOC or landed without any permission. It is learnt that Ramakoteswara Rao and his family arrived in a helicopter on the 27th of this month at the invitation of Janardhan Reddy, a NRI from the village.

The helicopter landed at the local Zilla Parishad school and dropped off the occupants. It is reported that the woman came in the helicopter due to her poor health. However, authorities are taking the helicopter incident seriously and are investigating the matter.