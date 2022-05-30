Undavalli: Harvested banana plantation set on fire

Undavalli (Guntur District): Fire tenders brought fire under control after the harvested banana plantations were set ablaze near Undavalli on Sunday.

Farmers set fire to their banana plantations on both sides of Karakatta road near Undavalli after harvesting was over. However, the fire spread fast to other areas posing threat to other crops in neighbouring fields.

Tadepalli Circle Inspector Sambasiva Rao called fire

tenders, who rushed to banana fields and brought the fire under control.

The officials heaved a sigh of relief since the fire was brought under control without spreading towards the residence of former Chief Minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu.