Under construction houses will be completed: Minister Alla Nani

Eluru: All the incomplete houses in all the colonies would be completed and allotted to the beneficiaries to allow them to organise house-warming ceremony, said Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (Nani).

The minister along with Eluru Member of Parliament Kotagiri Sridhar and Unguturu MLA Vasu Babu inaugurated the village secretariat in Ponangi village on Friday as part of the Nadu Prajalato—Nedu Prajalakosam programme.

Addressing the media, the minister said that the volunteer system and village secretariats were introduced to give better service to the people at their doorstep. He said that the village secretariat at Ponangi was constructed at a cost of Rs 45 lakh with all the facilities.

He said that the government was ready with a massive plan to provide house sites and houses to every eligible poor family but unfortunately the Opposition was placing hurdles with court cases to that effort.

Referring to the flood threat to Ponangi village, the minister said that a regulator would be constructed at a cost of Rs 18 lakh to prevent floods. The foundation stone was already laid for the regulator, he recalled.

Earlier, the minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of locks on the Krishna canal. The minister garlanded the statues of Dr Ambedkar and former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Later, the minister visited the houses built by APTIDCO and Indiramma houses in Kotturu village and conducted a review meeting with the officials. He instructed them to provide necessary infrastructure like roads, drinking water tanks, drains and drinking water taps to all the houses in all the colonies.

Joint collectors Himanshu Shukla and Namburi Tej Bharat, RDO Panabaka Rachana, housing PD M Ramachandra Reddy, district red cross chairman Mamillapalli Jayaprakash, MDO Manoj, tahsildar Somasekhar, corporator Bandaru Kiran and other leaders accompanied the minister.