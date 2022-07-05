Union Bank of India opens MSME branch in Ongole

Ongole (Prakasam District): Union Bank of India executive director Nidhu Saxena virtually inaugurated the MSME Branch at Gandhi Road branch in Ongole on Monday.

Ongole region deputy regional head for UBI Katta Haribabu participated as the chief guest in the programme, while regional office SARAL AGM M Sivakotaiah, branch chief manager Bibhuprasad Sahu, regional branch chief managers and customers also participated on the occasion.

The bank officials announced that the UBI has opened a total of 20 MSME branches in the country on Monday, to develop entrepreneurship by encouraging micro, small and medium enterprises.

They said that the loan requests of the customers from all branches in the town will be sanctioned by the MSME branch in a speedy manner. They requested the interested entrepreneurs to widely utilize the services of the MSME branch.