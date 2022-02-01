Union Budget 2022: Andhra Pradesh pins hopes on Visakhapatnam Railway Zone

The Andhra Pradesh state has pinned all hopes on the 2022–23 annual budget that the central government will present in Parliament on Tuesday. The YSRCP MPs voiced the state government's demand at a meeting of the South Central Railway in Vijayawada on September 30 last year. They decried the injustice being done to the state in railway projects. The state government has also submitted a comprehensive report to the center seeking justice for the state in railway projects.

Against this backdrop, everyone's focus is on the budget that the Center will introduce. The state government is putting intense pressure on the central government to declare a special railway zone for the state with Visakhapatnam as its center. The central government ignored the issue until 2018, even though its provision was guaranteed in the State Bifurcation Act.

Prior to the last general election, on February 27, 2019, it was announced that the 'South Coast Railway Zone would be set up at Visakhapatnam and a special officer would be appointed to look into the matter. On the other hand, the Railway Department has prepared a DPR in this regard stating that nearly 950 acres are available in Visakhapatnam for buildings and other purposes. But, the issue has subsided.

On the other hand, the Railway Board is ready to start the process of setting up the South Coast Railway Zone and complete it within a year if the government allows it. But, it is up to the central government to make the final decision politically on the formation of the zone. However, the state government wants the centre to give clarity on the railway zone. It remains to be seen whether the centre announces the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone.