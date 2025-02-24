Union Budget caters to all sections

Visakhapatnam: Keeping Viksit Bharat in view, the Union budget was drafted, emphasised Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma.

At the intellectuals meet organised under the aegis of BJP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district president MMN Parasurama Raju here on Sunday, the Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel said it was a pride for the Telugu people as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget. Further, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma mentioned that the budget met the expectations of various sections, including women, farmers, youth, middle class and working class.

Despite financial constraints, the Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel reiterated that the Modi government provided respite to the working class by increasing the income tax exemption to Rs.12 lakh. “Also, the budget provided a huge relief to farmers. For the past 10 years, the BJP government has been giving top priority to the education sector. The number of MBBS seats increasing to 1.10 lakh from 51,000 seats a decade ago is a clear indication of it,” he said, adding that another 75,000 MBBS seats will be added to the count in the next five years.

Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel appreciated the Centre for allocating Rs.2,500 crore for the construction of the railway line via Amaravati. “In Visakhapatnam, an Artificial Intelligence centre will soon be set up,” he informed.

Among others, MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju, former MLC PVN Madhav, were present.