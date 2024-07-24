Union budget evokes mixed response

Ongole: The leaders from various political parties in the Prakasam district expressed happiness over the allocation of Rs 15,000 crore funds for Capital Amaravati in the Union Budget, and shared mixed responses on other announcements to the state.

The Union minister of Finance Nirmala Sitaraman announced allocations of funds under various projects and programmes. Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said that the Budget has given importance to infrastructure, education, skill development, rural development, women empowerment, agriculture and allied fields, construction of houses, health, electricity, social welfare, industries, and everything in focus.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for remembering Andhra Pradesh, and making the allocation of Rs 15,000 crore for Capital Amaravati, giving a special package to Prakasam district, along with Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra, allocations for the development of nodes on industrial corridors, etc.,

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar said that the allocations in the Budget are encouraging to TDP in the state. Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao thanked Nirmala Sitaraman for allocating generous funds for the state. He expressed happiness for including the Prakasam district in the backward districts list and thanked CM Chandrababu Naidu for keeping his word.

BJP AP Executive Committee member Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu thanked the minister Nirmala Sitaraman and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the works of the capital city will pace up and the development of the state would boost from now on. The Prakasam BJP president PV Sivareddy, BJP AP state leader Dr Eluri Ramachandra Reddy, TDP Ongole parliament district president Dr Nukasani Balaji and CPI Prakasam district secretary ML Narayana also thanked the Finance

Minister.