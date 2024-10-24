Union Cabinet clears new Railway projects for AP

Vijayawada: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved Two Railway projects of Ministry of Railways with total estimated cost of Rs.6,798 crore (approx.).

The new rail line project Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu traverses through NTR Vijayawada and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh and Khammam district of Telangana.

The Two projects covering 8 Districts in 3 States i.e.,Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 313 Kms.

The new line proposal will provide direct connectivity to “Amaravati” the proposed Capital of Andhra Pradesh and improve mobility for industries and the population, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.

The projects are in line with Prime Minister’s Vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.

Thanking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision Naidu said the Centre has agreed for an iconic railway bridge on river Krishna to keep in tune with the plans to construct iconic city of Amravati. Similarly the capital city of Amaravati will be connected with many other parts of the country by trais once the new lines are ready at a cost of Rs 2245 crore.