Union finance minister offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirumala: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Thursday.

She was received by TTD Trust Board chairman Y V Subba Reddy and executive officer AV Dharma Reddy on her arrival at the Tirumala temple and later taken to the darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

After the darshan, she was offered Vedaseervachanam in Ranganayakula Mandapam by Vedic pandits followed by the presentation of Theertha Prasadams, laminated photo of Srivaru.

State finance Minister Rajendranath Reddy, MP Dr Gurumoorthy, BJP senior leader and former TTD board member G Bhanupraksh Reddy and others were also present.