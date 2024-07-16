  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Union health secy launches many new services at Mangalagiri AIIMS

Union health Secretary inaugurates several new services at AIIMS MANGALAGIRI on Monday
x

Union health Secretary inaugurates several new services at AIIMS MANGALAGIRI on Monday

Highlights

Dr Apurva Chandra, secretary, Union ministry of health and family welfare visited AIIMS Mangalagiri and had chaired 10th Standing Finance Committee meeting of the institute on Monday.

Vijayawada: Dr Apurva Chandra, secretary, Union ministry of health and family welfare visited AIIMS Mangalagiri and had chaired 10th Standing Finance Committee meeting of the institute on Monday.

After the meeting, the secretary had launched several new services at the institute.

The health secretary inaugurated Jan Aushadhi Kendra generic medicines are dispensed at affordable costs for the benefit of patients and critical

care unit- The state-of-the art CCU has advanced medical equipment and 20 beds. He also inaugurated second MRI and digital subtraction angiography (DSA) lab to reduce patient waiting times for MRI, a second 3Tesla MRI machine and DSDSlab to start minimally invasive interventional radiology procedures.

The secretary launched AIIMS Mangalagiri SMART Card E-Payment System for Real-Time Patient/User transactions for patient care services at AIIMS Mangalagiri.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X