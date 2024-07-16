Live
Union health secy launches many new services at Mangalagiri AIIMS
Dr Apurva Chandra, secretary, Union ministry of health and family welfare visited AIIMS Mangalagiri and had chaired 10th Standing Finance Committee meeting of the institute on Monday.
After the meeting, the secretary had launched several new services at the institute.
The health secretary inaugurated Jan Aushadhi Kendra generic medicines are dispensed at affordable costs for the benefit of patients and critical
care unit- The state-of-the art CCU has advanced medical equipment and 20 beds. He also inaugurated second MRI and digital subtraction angiography (DSA) lab to reduce patient waiting times for MRI, a second 3Tesla MRI machine and DSDSlab to start minimally invasive interventional radiology procedures.
The secretary launched AIIMS Mangalagiri SMART Card E-Payment System for Real-Time Patient/User transactions for patient care services at AIIMS Mangalagiri.