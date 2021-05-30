Union Minister all praise for YS Jagan and Andhra Pradesh for better of tackling Covid-19

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He started the 1000 bed covid Hospital in Visakhapatnam. Speaking on the occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan said that Prime Minister Modi and CM YS Jagan were the charismatic leaders. He congratulated AP CM YS Jagan for working effectively for corona control in the first and second phases.

Dharmendra Pradhan said that Andhra Pradesh has always been at the forefront of good design and work in the field of medical facilities. He thanked the AP government for its continuous work on the Corona containment. "The corona epidemic can only be tackled if the center, state governments, corporates and industrialists unite," minister said. He congratulations to CM Jagan for setting up the Mega Medical Ecosystem.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the Andhra Pradesh for taking the initiative in all fields and taking initiative in all areas as the covid‌ effect was reduced across the country.