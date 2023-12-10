Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urges beneficiaries to avail schemes

Visakhapatnam: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’s (VBSY) prime objective is to reach out to targeted beneficiaries, who have not been benefited from availing the Centre’s flagship schemes, and ensure they derive the benefits, explained Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Participating in a programme organised by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation here on Saturday, the Union Minister said the country has gone through a major transformation for the past nine years.

The rural landscape has witnessed enormous signs of change as roads, toilets, electricity and basic amenities have been facilitated in every village, he reiterated.

Flagging off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign vehicle in the presence of district officials, the Railway Minister mentioned that the Centre provides gas cylinders, houses, food grains, healthcare up to Rs 5 lakh through Ayushman Bharat along with various other schemes.

The Railway Minister stated that 80 crore people in the country are availing free rice provided by the Centre. During the programme, he interacted with the beneficiaries and enquired whether they are availing the schemes. Speaking on the occasion, District collector A Mallikarjuna said VBSY has begun in Visakhapatnam urban area. He said 80 places were identified to organise the programme.

Later, the Railway Minister visited the exhibition stalls set up in the premises and unveiled 2024 Viksit Bharat calendar and brochure. Member of Parliament GVL Narsimha Rao, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, Railway DRM Saurabh Prasad and district officials were present.