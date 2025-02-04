Union minister confident of NDA candidate’s victory

Bhimavaram: Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivas Verma has said that the victory of NDA alliance candidate Perabathula Rajasekharam in the graduates’ MLC elections of East and West Godavari districts is certain.

Speaking at a meeting of key leaders of the constituency organised at the Bhimavaram constituency office under the chairmanship of Politburo member Thota Seetharamalakshmi on Monday, Verma said that for the election of a member of the Graduate Legislative Council to be held on February 27, a coalition representative will be appointed for every 30 voters and through this, an election campaign will be conducted and they will be called upon to give first priority votes to alliance candidate Perabathula Rajasekharam and work for the candidate’s victory.

APIIC Chairman and District TDP President Mantena Ramaraju said that the voter list should be divided according to villages, areas and wards and work without compromising for the candidate’s victory.

MLC election observer, former MLC Buddha Nagajagadeeswar Rao, TDP constituency observer Dasari Anjaneyulu, TDP state treasurer Mente Parthasarathy, state secretaries Kolla Nageswara Rao, Vendra Srinivas and others were present.