Just In
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for Tribal University
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be visiting Vizianagaram district along with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay the foundation stone for the Tribal University
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be visiting Vizianagaram district along with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay the foundation stone for the Tribal University, which has been allocated to the district by the Central Government. Following this, a public meeting will be held in Maradam village.
Deputy Chief Minister Rajanna Dora has already inspected the preparations for the program. Currently, classes related to the tribal university are being conducted in a temporary building.
The officials have confirmed that land acquisition has been completed in Mentada and Dattirajeru mandals for the university. Deputy Chief Minister Rajanna Dora has stated that the state government will allocate a total of 58.49 crores for infrastructure development, compensation for damages, and other requirements.
The visit of the Union Education Minister and the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Tribal University highlight the government's commitment to the development of education and empowerment of tribal communities in Vizianagaram district.