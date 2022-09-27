Union minister enquires about kidney ailments in A Konduru

Vijayawada: Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment A Narayana Swamy enquired about the kidney failure cases of A Konduru in Krishna district and at Uddanam in Srikakulam district.

He said people in 15 tribal villages were suffering from fluoride water. He said that he asked the ICMR to prepare a report on why the tribals were getting affected with kidney ailments and after receiving the report, a team will be sent to study the problem.

The Union minister reviews implementation of SC, ST welfare schemes with the officials of departments concerned at the Secretariat on Monday.

Speaking to media later, he said funds have been sanctioned to solve drinking water problem permanently in Mangalagiri AIIMS, adding that the Mangalagiri municipality had agreed to supply drinking water.

The Union minister said that the Central government had sanctioned Rs 2,132 crore under special action plan for the benefit of STs. An amount of Rs 350 crore was allocated for department of agriculture and cooperation, Rs 120 crore for animal husbandry, Rs 200 crore for higher education and Rs 128 crore for school education and Rs 460 crore towards health and family welfare.

The Union minister said that he was ready to sanction funds if Ambedkar Excellence coaching centre was opened in Vijayawada. An amount of Rs 75,000 is given to each students undergoing coaching in these coaching centres to appear for both Central and state competitive examinations.

He said at present, such coaching centre was sanctioned at Anantapur.