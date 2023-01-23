Union minister faults absence of PM picture at Ayushman Bharat centre

Vijayawada: UNION minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar found fault with the state government for not displaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi picture, Central government's Ayushman Bharat logo and Jan Arogya Yojana logo at the Ayushman Bharat Wellness Centre in Vijayawada.

While inspecting the health wellness centre at Bhavanipuram here on Monday, she noticed that there is photograph of neither Prime Minister nor logos of Ayushman Bharat and Central government on the premises.

She expressed her ire at the authorities and questioned them as to why they had not displayed the PM's photo and other logos. "Despite utilising the Central funds, the state government is not displaying details of the schemes.

There are proper and mandated guidelines, I don't know why nobody is following them here. I observed that at every place similar policy is being adopted by the state government. A team comprising Central government's health department authorities will visit soon and conduct an inquiry into this. Besides, we will issue a show-cause notices also to the departments concerned," the Union minister warned.