Union Minister highlights accelerating growth through BIMSTEC coordination

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted that Prime Minister’s Vision 2030 and 2047 aims at making India a global maritime leader.

Inaugurating the second edition of the BIMSTEC Ports Conclave 2025 in Visakhapatnam on Monday, he emphasised accelerating growth through BIMSTEC cooperation, developing a maritime dashboard for project monitoring, promoting PPP models in port infrastructure, encouraging cruise tourism, and advancing coastal economic zones.

“Together, we sail towards a connected, resilient, and prosperous BIMSTEC maritime future,” he stressed.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur underlined the importance of BIMSTEC in bridging south and Southeast Asia and opportunities it presents in realigning global supply chains.

Addressing the gathering, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, port-led development will accelerate in the state. He mentioned that the state is currently developing four new ports and proposed to establish a port every 50-km along the coastline.

In his keynote address, secretary general, BIMSTEC Indra Mani Pandey presented the BIMSTEC Vision 2030, which provides a structured roadmap for cooperation. He informed that 267 projects under the BIMSTEC master plan for transport connectivity are underway. He proposed setting up a BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence in Maritime Transport in Visakhapatnam and discussed initiatives like real time cargo tracking and green port practices.

Secretary, MoPSW TK Ramachandran spoke on bridging infrastructure gaps, overcoming fragmented logistics, and improving the use of maritime routes. He highlighted the one nation-one port process for process standardisation, a BIMSTEC-wide maritime skill certification system and measures to boost coastal shipping and cruise tourism.

Later during the media briefing, Sarbananda Sonowal was all praise for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his visionary support to the maritime sector, in the areas of ship building and state port development in particular.

Later, he lauded the potential of the Visakhapatnam Port and appreciated the efforts of chairperson, VPA M Angamuthu for positioning the port as a top performer among major ports in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Angamuthu highlighted Visakhapatnam’s strategic maritime significance and called for collaboration in port-led industrialisation, digital integration and maritime skill development.

The Union Minister laid foundation stone for various ensuing projects, including construction of B-ramp in port area for Rs 33.49 crore, construction of finger jetty and Wharf in fishing harbour Rs 32.61 crore, development of public promenade near cruise terminal for Rs 15.90 crore.

Later, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated a host of projects such as commissioning of new oil refinery berth-2 to the tune of Rs 42 crore, firefighting facilities at OSTT berth for Rs 27 crore, covered storage shed at Rs 22.50 crore, vessel traffic management system for Rs 15.83 crore, etc., The conclave witnessed participation of representatives from seven BIMSTEC nations, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the host nation India.