Live
- Delimitation, Assembly polls and then statehood: J&K L-G
- Punjab's hockey players return to Amritsar after winning Olympic bronze
- Kenyan police launch manhunt for Al-Shabab militants after attack in border region
- 'Pitches were tough to play against spinners', says DK on Kohli's dismissals in SL ODIs
- Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announces plans for new airports in AP and Telangana
- Tungabhadra Dam Gate Failure Triggers Massive Water Release, Villages on Alert
- Vishnu Manchu donates ₹10 Lakhs to support underprivileged artists on daughter’s b’day
- Bengal BJP chief writes to JP Nadda, seeks intervention in bringing justice to doctor’s murder
- Can diabetes raise risk of uterine fibroids in women?
- ‘AAY’ is a film rooted in Godavari culture: Narne Nithiin
Just In
Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announces plans for new airports in AP and Telangana
Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has announced Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has announced that airports in Orvakallu, Dagdarthi, Nagarjunasagar and Kuppam will be constructed soon in Andhra Pradesh.
Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has announced Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has announced that airports in Orvakallu, Dagdarthi, Nagarjunasagar and Kuppam will be constructed soon in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking in Vizianagaram, he also stated that new airports are planned for Telangana, emphasizing a nationwide expansion of aviation facilities.
Minister Rammohan Naidu highlighted the transformative potential of the Bhogapuram Airport, asserting it could drastically change the landscape of Uttarandhra. He expressed optimism at the pace of development, stating the airport is expected to commence operations by June 2026. "As of now, 36.6 percent of the construction work is completed, and the minister pledged to accelerate progress through monthly reviews," he said.
The minister attributed the growth of India's aviation sector to the Udan scheme, claiming it has positioned the country as a leader in global aviation. Rammohan Naidu reaffirmed the government's commitment to expediting airport projects across the nation, which he believes will enhance connectivity and drive economic development.