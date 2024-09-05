  • Menu
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inspects Flood-Affected Areas in Vijayawada

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inspects Flood-Affected Areas in Vijayawada
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected regions in Vijayawada, focusing on the Budameru and surrounding catchment areas. Following the aerial reconnaissance, Chouhan inspected several severely impacted locations, including the Jakkampudi Milk Factory, Kandrika, and Ajit Singh Nagar, where State Minister Nara Lokesh provided insights into the extent of the damage.

Upon landing, the Union Minister visited the helipad at the Chief Minister's residence before proceeding to assess the flood-damaged Prakasam barrage gates via road. His itinerary also included a hands-on examination of the Jakkampudi Colony Milk Factory area aboard an NDRF boat.

In addition, Chouhan is scheduled to visit the command control room at the Vijayawada Collectorate, where he will review a photo exhibition showcasing the consequences of the flooding.

At Gannavaram Airport, the Union Minister was warmly welcomed by fellow officials, including Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, State Minister Achchennaidu, MP Purandeshwari, and MLA Sujana Choudhary.

