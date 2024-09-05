Live
- Ola driver abuses, slaps woman over ride cancellation; B’luru cops launch probe
- How AI can revolutionise hair-related diagnostics
- Teachers’ Day Special: Jyoti Singh’s Journey of Teaching Yoga and Changing Lives
- How Lady Gaga’s mom found the perfect match for her
- Nadigar Sangam Implements Ban On Sexual Offenders In Tamil Film Industry
- Omar Abdullah Files Nomination For Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls From Budgam
- Duleep Trophy: India C nose ahead of India D despite Axar’s all-round efforts
- Parents Forced To Walk 15 km Carrying Bodies Of Two Sons Due To Lack Of Healthcare In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
- Uttarakhand Government Removes IFS Officer Rahul From Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Post Following Supreme Court Criticism
- ‘Thandel’ team comes with new poster as Naga Chaitanya marks 15 years in TFI
Just In
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inspects Flood-Affected Areas in Vijayawada
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected regions in Vijayawada, focusing on the Budameru and surrounding catchment areas
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected regions in Vijayawada, focusing on the Budameru and surrounding catchment areas. Following the aerial reconnaissance, Chouhan inspected several severely impacted locations, including the Jakkampudi Milk Factory, Kandrika, and Ajit Singh Nagar, where State Minister Nara Lokesh provided insights into the extent of the damage.
Upon landing, the Union Minister visited the helipad at the Chief Minister's residence before proceeding to assess the flood-damaged Prakasam barrage gates via road. His itinerary also included a hands-on examination of the Jakkampudi Colony Milk Factory area aboard an NDRF boat.
In addition, Chouhan is scheduled to visit the command control room at the Vijayawada Collectorate, where he will review a photo exhibition showcasing the consequences of the flooding.
At Gannavaram Airport, the Union Minister was warmly welcomed by fellow officials, including Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, State Minister Achchennaidu, MP Purandeshwari, and MLA Sujana Choudhary.