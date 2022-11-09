Union minister sore over tardy implementation of schemes

Kadapa(YSR district): Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment A Narayana Swamy expressed displeasure over poor performance of official machinery in dealing with SC ST cases in the district.

Addressing a press conference after conducting a review meeting with the officials on child marriages, supply of nutritious food to the Dalits, social stigma and other issues here on Tuesday, the minister pointed out that there are number of cases related to child marriages in SC,ST communities in the district due to failure of officials in creating awareness among the public over the issue.

"As per the number of cases registered, child marriages were rampant in YSR district. It seems officials are least bothered about the issue. I sincerely appeal to the official machinery to feel responsible to provide social justice and empowerment to the downtrodden communities," he said.

The Union minister pointed out that despite Central government supplying nutritious food through Anganwadi centres in the district, the percentage of Caesarean births 54 per cent in the YSR district as against just 15 per cent in the entire country.

He said Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) funds have been misused in a big way in YSR district. "Officials failed to show the records during the review. I will lodge complaint with the Central government over irresponsible attitude of officials," he said.

Narayana Swamy said SCs and STs in the district have been suffering from various health related issues due to the failure of health department in supplying nutritious food. Questioning the working of ICDS, women police officials, he said records related to cases of downtrodden communities were not being maintained properly.

Related to skill development, he said there was no proper accounts being maintained which indicates misuse of funds and power.

The Union minister said that toilets constructed under Swachh Bharath Mission were maintained poorly. Despite some progress in housing scheme implementation, houses were not handed over to the beneficiaries till date, he said.

The minister urged the official machinery to respond positively to the problems being faced by the downtrodden sections with humane attitude.