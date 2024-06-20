Union Minister Srinivasa Varma to visit city today

Vijayawada : Union Minister of State Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma on Wednesday met D Kumara Swamy, the Union minister for heavy industries in New Delhi.

The two leaders discussed various issues related to the industries in the country.

Srinivasa Varma has been elected from Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency and got a berth in the Union Cabinet as the minister of state.

He is the only Lok Sabha member from AP elected from BJP who got the portfolio in the Central government. Srinivasa Varma took charge in New Delhi on June 18 and he will be visiting Vijayawada on June 20.