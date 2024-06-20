Live
- India has no right to question references made on J&K in Pak-China joint statement: Pakistan Foreign Office
- SDGM: Sunny Deol to Star in Gopichand Malineni's Pan-India Action Thriller
- RBI Governor urges banks to adopt AI for reducing risk of fraud
- Sharad Pawar Emphasizes Congress's Role in Opposition Leadership
- Rajeev Khandelwal says Yoga is real workout, enhances potential of other workouts
- 14 deaths in Delhi due to heatwave; 118 people in hospitals: Saurabh Bharadwaj
- T20 World Cup: Arshdeep to be an important factor in India-Afghanistan clash, says Robin Singh
- Euro 2024: UEFA imposes fines on Albania and Serbia for nationalist fan banners
- Yoga Nidra brings key changes in brain’s functional connectivity during practice: Study
- BJP leader Surama Padhy elected unopposed as Odisha Assembly Speaker
Union Minister Srinivasa Varma to visit city today
Union Minister of State Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma on Wednesday met D Kumara Swamy, the Union minister for heavy industries in New Delhi.
Vijayawada : Union Minister of State Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma on Wednesday met D Kumara Swamy, the Union minister for heavy industries in New Delhi.
The two leaders discussed various issues related to the industries in the country.
Srinivasa Varma has been elected from Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency and got a berth in the Union Cabinet as the minister of state.
He is the only Lok Sabha member from AP elected from BJP who got the portfolio in the Central government. Srinivasa Varma took charge in New Delhi on June 18 and he will be visiting Vijayawada on June 20.
