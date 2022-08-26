Union minister Subhas Sarkar reviews NEP-2020 at Sri City

Tirupati: Union minister of state for education Dr Subhas Sarkar held a review meeting on NEP-2020 with the vice-chancellors/directors and other senior officials of various Central Universities, NITs, IIITS, IITs, IIM and IISER of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana states on Friday at Sri City. The minister was on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh. He will take part in the convocation of IIIT-Sri City as chief guest on Saturday and address the passing out graduates. Earlier, he was welcomed by Satish Kamat, president (operations), who briefed him on the salient features of Sri City and the industrial growth.

Dr Subhas Sarkar was impressed with the vastness, infrastructure, and industry-friendly environment of Sri City and appreciated the administration for establishing world-class facilities. He was glad to note that the Integrated Business City offers holistic solutions for multiple investment options. He expressed happiness at the presence of two reputed higher educational institutions equipped with excellent infrastructure in the industrial hub.

The minister went around the industrial park, visited the production units of Bharath FIH (Foxconn Group) and Alstom and witnessed works in progress. Later, he visited Krea University and interacted with the faculty.

Meanwhile, Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy who is on a visit to the USA in a message stated that the visit of Dr Subhas Sarkar was very valuable for them. His observations and feedback were very encouraging and considered it as a privilege to welcome the Vice Chancellors / Directors & other senior officials.