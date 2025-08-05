Union Minister Varma celebrates birthday

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma’s birthday was celebrated grandly at KS Raju Function Hall in Bhimavaram on Monday. West Godavari district unit of BJP organised this programme. The occasion saw the large-scale organisation of a blood donation drive, a free specialised medical camp, and a free eye camp, all inaugurated by Minister Srinivasa Varma.

Activists and supporters from various parties actively participated in the event. BJP District President Ainampudi Sridevi noted that a large number of people availed of the medical services provided.

Several prominent leaders and officials attended the event to extend their wishes to the Union Minister. These included State Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, MLC Somu Veerraju, Combined West Godavari District ZP Chairperson Ghanta Padmasri, Bhimavaram MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu, Narasapuram MLA Bommidi Nayakar, Tanuku MLA A Radhakrishna, APIIC Chairman Mantena Rama Raju, Jana Sena Combined West Godavari District President Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao, former Rajya Sabha MP Thota Seetharama Lakshmi, In-charge district collector Rahul Kumar Reddy, District SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Bhimavaram DSP R Jayasurya, and DCMS Chairman Chaganti Muralikrishna.

The Union Minister extended gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on behalf of the people of Narasapuram for sanctioning ₹2,500 crore for the NH 165 Greenfield Project. As a gesture of appreciation, Srinivasa Varma performed an Abhishekam with milk (ritual bathing) for a portrait of Gadkari.

Recalling the recent elections, Srinivasa Varma became emotional while addressing the gathering. He stated that some had spread false rumours, labelling him as a “weak candidate” when he contested from Narasapuram as the NDA coalition’s Lok Sabha candidate. He acknowledged the strong support and encouragement he received during that time from the BJP’s central and state leadership, as well as from TDP and Jana Sena chiefs, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.