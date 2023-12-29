Union Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs visits Eluru Collectorate

Union Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs Sushil Bading, who visited the district for two days, visited the Eluru district collectorate on Friday and met Prasanna Venkatesh

Sushil Bading, who was assigned to assess the effectiveness of the development and welfare schemes of the tribals in the tribal villages of the district and met the district collector Interacted with Prasanna Venkatesh. The Collector explained to him about the tribal development and welfare programs in the district.

Sushil Bading said that the impact of the schemes and programs undertaken by the Union Ministry towards the goal of inclusive development of the tribal population will be met and discussed with the special vulnerable tribal groups.